Observations. – and admiration for a small US country town.

The Saturdays are slipping off the other end of the calendar and new ones are lining up for the rest of the trip. I have four more to experience, more interesting people to meet and a few more adventures to experience before I get to go home.

I’ve had two Saturdays in Costa Rica, Two in Mexico, one in California, two Saturdays were in India, the next was Oman, then 2 in Dubai, one in NY, and now today in upstate NY. I gave in and slept for a few hours this afternoon.

Yes, of course there are times when I have to stop and think…. ‘now where am I’ but I honestly do know where I am, these images are from upstate New York taken last week.

I have been at a Textile art retreat with a group of lovely ladies from all over the USA. It’s an honor to share. We had comfortable warm accommodation, Great food and we arrived as strangers and left as friends.

I was a little shocked at the low temperatures and I hope I didn’t mention the temperature too much.

I did get an opportunity to go out and photograph on the first day of sun.

We visited a small town of Coxsackie. The name of the town is said to be derived from a Native American term, but it has various translations (“owl’s hoot” is locally common).

Which is fitting for one of the projects done in class.

The settlement of Coxsackie began in the seventeenth century, approximately 1652, as part of the development of New Netherland. The government of the area became established as a district in 1772, and Coxsackie was founded in 1788 with a town form of government. Part of Coxsackie was lost when the town of Durham was formed in 1790.

There are some grand old buildings indeed, but many have fallen into disrepair, however, I loved the textures and the antiquity.

I can’t imagine what its like to live in a small town like this that must have an amazing history. We stopped at a small cafe on the urging of the young owners and had a chat about the history. We sipped Matte, chatted and learned that the building was once used for storing ice blocks which were transported to NY City in summer and sold for $1.

Textures.

This is an interesting way to take a selfie.

I loved capturing the images… its just as if I’m living in a postcard.