Blog, musings
Published on April 12, 2017
Leave a Comment

I folded my dreams into my every day life – I became a Textile Artist.

written by

I teach textile art.

It’s not fancy, its just drawing on fabric in a way.

 

IMG (3).jpg

I love art, photography, textiles, threads and sewing machines. But goodness me I don’t pretend to be an expert in everything.

I just have great confidence in what I do in my own preferred genres and what I can achieve, which has led me to share my ideas and techniques with others who love the same things as I do.

I folded my dreams into my everyday life.

Above all I love what I do with a passion, there is no secret. You just take off on your own when no one is looking and through very hard work it happens.

 

DSC02609

 

 

FullSizeRender 10

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s