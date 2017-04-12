I folded my dreams into my every day life – I became a Textile Artist.

I teach textile art.

It’s not fancy, its just drawing on fabric in a way.

I love art, photography, textiles, threads and sewing machines. But goodness me I don’t pretend to be an expert in everything.

I just have great confidence in what I do in my own preferred genres and what I can achieve, which has led me to share my ideas and techniques with others who love the same things as I do.

I folded my dreams into my everyday life.

Above all I love what I do with a passion, there is no secret. You just take off on your own when no one is looking and through very hard work it happens.