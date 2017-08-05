Thrift store magic – photographic journal.

I adore thrift store shopping, and the place to do it is in the USA. The only problem is that it’s too expensive to bring the things back home.

I’m Australian and we really don’t have the same sort of stores. Ours are called “Op shops” and yes, you can buy old furniture, linen, clothing, but in the US, it almost seems to be an art form.

Thrift stores are full of the most interesting things and I love visiting and taking images simply because I can’t take them home.

All of these have been added to my fabric stash, I use them and share them with students and the cute box of buttons features on the stand in my great room.

I’ve never seen tractor seat stools at home… I mean how wonderful would these look in the kitchen.

Why do I like them?, it’s the shape mainly, but I love the old rusty look. It’ wouldn’t matter if the Grandies spilt milk on them either.

I have the boots and I actually have chairs like this but not turquoise… and there it is, the idea. Why don’t I paint my wooden ones turquoise… (well maybe just one so see how it looks) But it’s a super idea.

Old Coca Cola bottles… look wonderful on the shelf.

I’m Queen of Vintage Quilts… I own lots, and I find it hard to pass them up. Actually I didn’t buy this one, but I have a large stash. I just can’t go past something that was made by hand out of re-purposed fabrics. I use them in my home and the Grandies love them to snuggle under at our place.

Everything vintage.

But maybe it’s just memories of my childhood.

Love the skull and barb wire?

There’s that jolly turquoise again.

I don’t even know what some of these things are? but they are just charming.

Love, Love, Love.