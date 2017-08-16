We have 26 Grandchildren. The Grandies we call them.

Many of them are now adults, but a many of the younger group have spent a lot of time in the studio with me simply because they love to sew/craft.

Miss Tilly Lived with us in her early life and grew up ‘working’ in the studio as she called it.

I took this video when she was 4, now she’s 11, but it’s still so precious. I found it going through some old files today and I just sat and smiled. Fabulous memories.

I’ll let it speak for itself. Its just the simple art of sharing your ideas with your Grandies with no strings attached.

Mummy’s Hat by Miss Tilly from holland on Vimeo.