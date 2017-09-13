Paducah heaven, – first day.

My first day in Paducah Kentucky for the first Fall Quilt Event began very early. I had to iron all my clothes for the week, Then go through my classes, and then I almost needed to go back to bed!

I waited for the rain to end and then I walked over to the convention centre with the rest of my quilts for the exhibition.

Facebook friend Carolyn and her friend, had offered to pick me up from the hotel and take me to her favorite restaurant for lunch. Flamingo Row, the menu states they have Bounties, treasures and potions… I little exciting I thought.

I loved the decor and the food met all expectations, although the potion was only a diet coke.

It was indeed sensory overload, so ladies and gents, put that restaurant on your list for your next visit to Paducah.

Next stop was to Hancocks of Paducah, not to be mistaken as the Hancocks of catalogue fame.

I had been there once before and I was amazed. Its like walking into anAladdin’s cave of fabric. The staff were generous with their time, friendly and the vibe was wonderful. The atmosphere was one of warmth. Emotional warmth. But then again, that’s what quilters do really.

The place is huge, this is a panorama of just one of the buildings.

there were rows upon rows of bolts of fabric, and for my Aussie friends, most of it is under $10 per yard. For my US friends, we pay up to $27 a meter for Kaffe fabric.

These were my selections. They are in the bag. – sigh.

Then these dear sweet ladies took me to a supermarket to buy supplies. I have a fridge and a microwave, and now I have a stock of lemons, seaweed, dried mangoes, etc. Thank you. Its small things like this that means a lot.

I worked a little in the afternoon and then decided to take a quilt walk in down town Paducah.

I found trees dressed in quilts.

I walked down to second and Monroe and came upon the Quilt Museum.

Nearby was a wonderful statue of graphic lines.

I looked across the road and there seemed to be a pop up fabric store so dashing through the rain drops I joined the quilting throng looking for bargains.

I wandered around the corner, the rain was heavier and I snapped just a few photos before looking for a brolly to purchase.

The down town area is lovely, but it was getting late, and the rain was making photographing a little difficult.

So I purchased a brolly and wandered back to the hotel to attend a meeting.

I will photograph the quilts, I did do a few tonight and trust me it will make your heart leap.