Stitching texture.

I finished another UFO today.

Well, I guess they are not UFO’s (un-finished objects) unless you leave hem that way.

This project began when I was teaching in Costa Rica. I took vintage Kimono fabric with me… even the cream fabric was vintage Obi lining cloth.

I slow stitched the bottom colours on the quilt (slow stitch means a little hand stitching)

The I traced the outline of a photo onto the fabric with a black pigment ink pen and added the kimono skirt fabric.

I’ve been working on it on and off for a few months now, but decided to add the machine quilting to the hand stitching just yesterday. I love the effect.

The shiny fabric is actually silk from India.

I left the threads to hand loose and then stitched over them with the machine.

It has cotton batting and the backing is the same antique Obi fabric and I will leave the edges raw.

DONE.