Stitching texture.

I finished another UFO today.
Well, I guess they are not UFO’s (un-finished objects) unless you leave hem that way.
This project began when I was teaching in Costa Rica. I took vintage Kimono fabric with me… even the cream fabric was vintage Obi lining cloth.
I slow stitched the bottom colours on the quilt (slow stitch means a little hand stitching)
The I traced the outline of a photo onto the fabric with a black pigment ink pen and added the kimono skirt fabric.
I’ve been working on it on and off for a few months now, but decided to add the machine quilting to the hand stitching just yesterday. I love the effect.
The shiny fabric is actually silk from India.
I left the threads to hand loose and then stitched over them with the machine.
It has cotton batting and the backing is the same antique Obi fabric and I will leave the edges raw.
DONE.