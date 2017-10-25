Blog, The Textile Journey., Traveling, teaching and tall tales.
Published on October 25, 2017
On the road again. – Traveling Quilt Teacher.

The temperature rose into the100’s today. I do love the heat, but it’s hard to sleep tonight, even the fan is struggling.

It’s midnight and  began this blog some 5 hours ago, but tiredness took its toll and I retired only to be back up in the silence of the night, writing.

The image below was taken yesterday on the boardwalk at Redondo Beach Pier at sunset. Our Son and his wife and family have an apartment here, just one block from the Ocean so it’s a treat for these hills dwellers to spend time at the beach.

 

P1180119

I love this place. I like the ambience, the color, the ocean and the friendliness of the locals.

P1180120

P1170810

My favorite food to buy here is the shrimp ceviche, I eat it with a passion, and at just a few dollars it’s an absolute  bargain.

P1170809

The beach is beautiful and with this bout of warm weather I’m not really complaining.

P1170644

 

5Z8A98495Z8A9841IMG_61965Z8A9840

Our small people enjoy what the beach has to offer while Mum does fitness training.

DSC04135

The it’s time for coffee and cake at a very yellow restaurant and  the sunsets are just wonderful.

2017-01-29 11.50.21

Two days into our trip and I can feel the body relax (even if it’s just for a short time)

