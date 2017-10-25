On the road again. – Traveling Quilt Teacher.

The temperature rose into the100’s today. I do love the heat, but it’s hard to sleep tonight, even the fan is struggling.

It’s midnight and began this blog some 5 hours ago, but tiredness took its toll and I retired only to be back up in the silence of the night, writing.

The image below was taken yesterday on the boardwalk at Redondo Beach Pier at sunset. Our Son and his wife and family have an apartment here, just one block from the Ocean so it’s a treat for these hills dwellers to spend time at the beach.

I love this place. I like the ambience, the color, the ocean and the friendliness of the locals.

My favorite food to buy here is the shrimp ceviche, I eat it with a passion, and at just a few dollars it’s an absolute bargain.

The beach is beautiful and with this bout of warm weather I’m not really complaining.

Our small people enjoy what the beach has to offer while Mum does fitness training.

The it’s time for coffee and cake at a very yellow restaurant and the sunsets are just wonderful.

Two days into our trip and I can feel the body relax (even if it’s just for a short time)