Houston Quilt Festival:- Day 2.

The Hands all round exhibition.

From my observation this group of quilts was quite diverse. I recognized several of the exhibitors without reading the description.

These are the quilts that I had a connection with.

The quilt I enjoyed the most is “Life’s a Beach”

It’s interesting photographing the quilts, you hear so many different comments. One lady came up to me, she saw me taking a lot of photos. “Getting ideas for your class” she said.. Little does she know that I don’t need any more ideas, they flow far too fast and then there is the ‘pam’ signature…. none of these honey.