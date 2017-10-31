Blog, International Quilt Festival Houston, photographic journal, textiles.
Published on October 31, 2017
Leave a Comment

Houston Quilt Festival:- Day 2.

written by

The Hands all round exhibition.

From my observation this group of quilts was quite diverse. I recognized several of the exhibitors without reading the description.

These are the quilts that I had a connection with.

The quilt I enjoyed the most is “Life’s a Beach”

It’s interesting photographing the quilts, you hear so many different comments. One lady came up to me, she saw me taking a lot of photos.    “Getting ideas for your class” she said..  Little does she know that I don’t need any more ideas, they flow far too fast and then there is the ‘pam’ signature…. none of these honey.

 

 

5Z8A99765Z8A99775Z8A99785Z8A99795Z8A99805Z8A99815Z8A99825Z8A99835Z8A99845Z8A99855Z8A99865Z8A99875Z8A99885Z8A99895Z8A99905Z8A99915Z8A99925Z8A99935Z8A99945Z8A99955Z8A99965Z8A99975Z8A99985Z8A99995Z8A00015Z8A00025Z8A00035Z8A00045Z8A00055Z8A00065Z8A00075Z8A00085Z8A00095Z8A00105Z8A00115Z8A00125Z8A00135Z8A00145Z8A00155Z8A00165Z8A0017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s