What are you doing at home?

This week I’ve turned the corner in a way, and I’m preparing for a long time home.
What does ‘long time’ mean?
Who knows, but I need to plan and get on with what I love doing best—working with Textiles. Hopefully, sometime in the future I can travel and teach again, but I can assure you I will have a large bank of new ideas in the cases.
That said, I’m exploring new ideas, and I’m going to share them with you as I do them.
Doing something different.
Click on the arrows to enlarge the video. you may have to click on the three dots on the side to download it to your computer.
This is what I’ve been working on for a week or so now.
I took a photo of a lady in India, it’s my personal photo.
I changed the photo into a sketch by using an app on the iPad called Sketchmee 2. I can manipulate it to get the effect I require.
I printed two images onto very fine cream fabric bought in India and I think the video will explain it all.
6 Comments Add yours
Pam it’s so exciting to see what you’re doing! Loving the new techniques!
LikeLike
Thank you, it’s nice to have the time to experiment.
LikeLike
Thats really an amazing piece of art, and a whole lot of threadwork. Very tedious, I would assume, requiring much more patience than what I can believe to ever have. Unfortunately for me, I couldn’t see the video, as it was only a blank window for me. The audio was there, so I heard it. Great going. Looking forward to more such artworks.
LikeLike
Thank you for your comments. If you see the three little dots at the side of the video pane. you can download the video or its also on my FB page.
LikeLike
Hello Pam, Thank you for this post and especially the video. I have so much enjoyed seeing your ‘at home’ work and the way you are tackling the TextileArtIst.org Stitch Club challenges. As always I love your creative and inspiring portraits. Please could you share your process for printing photos on to the Indian fabric? I have tried unsuccessfully to do this myself and the Commercially prepared fabric sheets are too expensive to use for experiments.
Kind regards
Hellen
LikeLike
Thanks for asking Helen, yes I will.
LikeLike