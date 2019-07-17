Welcome to the enchanting world of Textile Art, where every thread and stitch is a creation.

This world is not only my passion but also my life’s purpose.

I consider myself lucky. I have the chance to share my passion for Textile Art with individuals from around the world. Here, you won’t face any extravagant embellishments; just genuine, heartfelt art. I wonâ€™t go into detail about my accolades. I wonâ€™t go into detail about my accomplishments. Trust me when I say â€“ this is my true calling.

**Life is a tapestry, woven from the threads of our experiences and choices.**

