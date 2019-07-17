Pam Holland, Textile Artist, Photographer, Tutor, Illustrator, Author, Judge, presenter, Textile Culture Guide.

Welcome to the enchanting world of Textile Art, where every thread and stitch is a creation.

This world is not only my passion but also my life’s purpose.

I consider myself lucky. I have the chance to share my passion for Textile Art with individuals from around the world. Here, you won’t face any extravagant embellishments; just genuine, heartfelt art. I wonâ€™t go into detail about my accolades. I wonâ€™t go into detail about my accomplishments. Trust me when I say â€“ this is my true calling.

A group of people, including women and children, standing together in traditional vibrant attire, in a rural setting with huts in the background.

**Life is a tapestry, woven from the threads of our experiences and choices.**

Join us on our travel web site.

Logo of Marigold, featuring stylized flowers and the text 'Marigold Textiles, Art & Adventures' in orange and black.

https://www.marigoldtextilesartsandadventures.com.au

A decorated camel carrying colorful textiles with children and adults interacting alongside it in Central India, March 2025.
Colorful traditional Uzbek hats stacked together, showcasing intricate beadwork and floral patterns, with the text 'Uzbekistan - April 2025' at the bottom.
Colorful strands of orange and red textile threads hanging in a marketplace in Morocco, with the text 'Morocco - May 2025' overlaying the image.
A close-up of colorful Thai textiles, featuring intricate patterns and textures, with a vibrant backdrop of additional fabrics.
A close-up of a hands holding a wooden tool, working on intricate textile art, with a patterned fabric in the background. The text overlay includes 'Marigold, Textiles, Arts & Adventures' and 'Vietnam - August 2025'.
A brown and white cow with prominent horns standing against a textured blue wall in Gujarat, India. The image features a date overlay reading 'Gujarat - November 2025'.

64 Comments Add yours

  1. Kate Premeaux says:
    July 17, 2019 at 6:57 am

    Thank you so much for such a wonderful learning class. How inspirational! Thank you so much, Kate

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      July 17, 2019 at 11:23 am

      You’re welcome Kate.

      Reply
  2. Marion Hamilton says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Hi Pam,
    Is there anywhere I can buy the Amazing Alphabet book in New Zealand as the postage adds quite a lot.
    Iâ€™m doing your Wandering Whimsy class at Symposium in Auckland. Will you, by any chance, be bringing any copies of the alphabet book to NZ with you?
    I love the designs in the book and Iâ€™m really looking forward to your class.
    Marion

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      July 18, 2019 at 12:07 pm

      Yes I will Marion.

      Reply
      1. Cathy Grafton says:
        July 7, 2020 at 2:11 am

        Hi Pam, saw the article in Applique society. I am also crazy for Bayeux Tapestry and lecture and teach about it. Have done multiple section from the Bayeux Broderie kits by Chantel James. Loke your idea of doing it too. Have visited it almost yearly for a long time and always get a new perspective

      2. Pam Holland says:
        July 7, 2020 at 3:51 pm

        Super Cathy. I study it continuously. I was supposed to be there in September. But that won’t happen.

  3. Marion Hamilton says:
    July 19, 2019 at 2:20 am

    Fantastic. Please save me a copy.
    Thanks
    Marion

    Reply
    1. Darlene Korkan says:
      October 25, 2019 at 5:44 am

      I would love to take one of your classes online. Can you please direct me to where I can find a schedule? You do amazing work and I am so excited to get started.

      Reply
  4. Fran Cox says:
    July 21, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Hi Pam. I tried your Adobe Sketch on the iPad today. All went went except I missed a step so when I went to remove the photo behind the sketch everything disappeared. Will try again later more carefully. Fran

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      July 22, 2019 at 12:56 pm

      Fran, It’s probably still there, just check if the little eye in the right hand corner is crossed… if it is, then click it to open it. It locks the image when it’s crossed.

      Reply
      1. Fran Cox says:
        July 22, 2019 at 1:11 pm

        Thank you Pam I am still learning all this new technology, have to keep up with it. 10 year old grandson showed me how to airdrop photos to his iPad last week. Another new thing learnt.

  5. Kathy Inns says:
    August 1, 2019 at 11:37 am

    Hi Pam . Further to email re Geraldine pattern . Is there any idea as to the time frame of release for this pattern . Back inMay you said it had god to print but cannot find it I the store . Thank you for your response

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      August 1, 2019 at 2:10 pm

      Kathy, can you send me an email and I will get my assistant to attend to it.
      pamholland3@mac.com

      Reply
  6. Kathy Inns says:
    August 1, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Thank you ðŸ˜Š

    Reply
  7. Robyn Salmon says:
    August 11, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Hi Pam
    My name is Robyn Salmon from Darwin I am trying to contact you to get your permission to display the Geraldine story as we are having a display of them at our Quilt Exhibition after your tutorial in Darwin. We thought it would be nice for people to read
    Thanks
    Robyn

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      August 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Youâ€™re welcome to use the story. – cheers pam

      Reply
  8. maureen gray says:
    August 17, 2019 at 7:10 am

    Pam, I would really like to make my own Geraldine, can you please tell me where to get the pattern, thank you.

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      August 19, 2019 at 1:35 pm

      Maureen are you in America or Australia

      Reply
      1. maureen gray says:
        August 19, 2019 at 4:32 pm

        Pam, I am in Melbourne, Victoria,Australia

      2. maureen gray says:
        August 26, 2019 at 3:49 pm

        Pam, I am in Melbourne, Australia, will please tell me how to buy the Geraldine pattern.

      3. maureen gray says:
        August 29, 2019 at 4:50 pm

        Pam I am in Australia.

      4. Pam Holland says:
        September 2, 2019 at 4:58 pm

        Maureen, the patterns are printed in the USA and are at the printers right now here in AU I will add them to the web site when I receive them here

      5. Maureen says:
        September 2, 2019 at 5:58 pm

        Thanks Pam, looking forward to it .

  9. Julie Wickware says:
    August 19, 2019 at 3:23 am

    Wondered about Geraldine pattern availability. Been thinking about it since Alamogordo…

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:28 pm

      Hi Julie, Lisa has some…. send her a message.

      Reply
  10. Kathy Inns says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Have been trying to find out if this is available in NZ for some time .
    No response as yet ðŸ˜¢
    Kathy Inns

    Reply
  11. Linda Martin says:
    September 23, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Pam, I am registered to take your April 2020 class at Asilomar. Iâ€™m excited to learn your raw edge applique technique. Will your technique hold up to machine washing or should it be used only on art quilts?

    Reply
  12. Cynthia Leiser says:
    September 24, 2019 at 2:43 am

    Hello Pam….will you be releasing Geraldine as a pattern? she’s gorgeous!

    Thank you,
    Cynthia

    Reply
  13. cynthiajleiseryahoocom says:
    September 24, 2019 at 2:44 am

    Please let me know how I can purchase a Geraldine pattern….she’s gorgeous!

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      September 24, 2019 at 8:39 am

      Cynthia, send me an email, and I will let you know by email where you can purchase one.

      Reply
      1. Maureen Gray says:
        September 24, 2019 at 8:47 am

        Hi Pam,

        I am in Melbourne and would like to know where I can purchase a Geraldine pattern please.

        Thanks,

        Maureen

      2. Cynthia Leiser says:
        September 26, 2019 at 12:15 am

        Just sent an email….thank you! 🙂

      3. Cynthia Leiser says:
        September 27, 2019 at 1:27 pm

        Hi Pam….I sent the email….did you see it? Thank you! 🙂

      4. Pam Holland says:
        September 28, 2019 at 7:10 am

        Yes, I send you an email.

  14. cynthiajleiseryahoocom says:
    September 26, 2019 at 12:16 am

    just sent an email…thank you very much!

    Reply
  15. Joyce says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Do you teach classes in the Houston area?

    Reply
  16. Carol Green says:
    October 11, 2019 at 4:32 am

    Hi Pam, I didn’t get the chance to go to Auckland symposium and attend your class. I would love to do Geraldine the Giraffe…are there patterns available in NZ…she is so adorable…

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      October 23, 2019 at 11:09 am

      It’s on the web site in the shop

      Reply
  17. debbie says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Do you sell Geraldine in the US?

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      October 23, 2019 at 11:08 am

      It’s on the web site in the shop

      Reply
  18. Julie Mercier says:
    October 16, 2019 at 5:51 am

    Pam I would like to purchase your giraffe pattern. I donâ€™t seem able to find it on your web site. Could you please email me the instructions to purchase or a place to find it in the U.S.
    Thank you!

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      October 16, 2019 at 7:22 am

      https://iampamholland.com/store/. It’s now in the store.

      Reply
    2. Pam Holland says:
      October 23, 2019 at 11:08 am

      You can buy it in the shop on the web site.

      Reply
  19. Barbara Wrobel says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    I don’t know how I got your blog today but I was very pleased to receive it especially since I am going to Houston tomorrow. and will see all these beautiful pieces in person. Your blog includes the fantastic portrait, the long Goodbye, that was so artistically done by Lea McComas. I am thrilled to see it since this was taken from a pjoto of my parents. I am sure I will see it often during my stay in Houston. Excuse my now while I go wipe the tears from my eyes. It is such an emotional piece. I will fully explore your blog at a later time!

    Reply
  20. Deborah Rutt says:
    November 13, 2019 at 4:12 am

    Dear Pam Holland
    I fell in love with your textile art. I m an artist at 65 years old. But just realizing what I like to do is illustration, embroider, photography, landscape painting. I was thinking one day how can I use all this.

    I m a christian and I have a friend who is a missionary to Guatemala. I was watching television and a program designation craft with Jim West was on and talking about Guatemala. Then you came on at the end and I though wow look at that. So I looked up your website. Im so excited. Just to take you for your identity in art.
    Thank you for your ideas and teaching too with iPad and camera. Everything. I will be looking at forward to viewing more of you, Im a fan. Thanks

    Reply
  21. suzanne says:
    January 6, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    Do you have any plans to complete your alphabet series by adding their heads? love the few I saw.

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      January 6, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Still working on them, thanks for asking.

      Reply
  22. Lynda Treger says:
    May 5, 2020 at 1:45 am

    Hello Pam, I am purchasing your Alphabet book online. I live in USA and unsure of the correct postage to click: what’s ‘US’ mean? It’s $8 as opposed to 36.xx for international. What’s US mean? USA? Thanks you, Lynda Treger

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      May 5, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      Linda, it is sent from the USA and it is $8 I think.

      Reply
  23. Patty Arensen says:
    July 27, 2020 at 7:02 am

    Hi Pam — I took your cheese cloth portrait class at Houston, two years ago and am now finally getting down to making my own pattern of an elephant and all his wrinkles. I have the pattern on the vellum, but now am trying to remember how to get it on the cheese cloth. Also when do I put the Mistyfuse on the cheese cloth? Thanks so much for your help.

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      August 12, 2020 at 8:29 am

      Hey Patty, can you send me an email and I will talk you through it. pamholland3@mac.com

      Reply
  24. Small Soft Chicken says:
    August 26, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Burundi Franc

    Reply
  25. Connie Reilly says:
    November 23, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Pam, when you refer to coloring the fabric background with â€œpigmented inkâ€, what is the ink you are using?

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      November 24, 2020 at 7:40 am

      Connie, it could be a number of pigments. Sometimes I use inktense blocks, sometimes pencils, often I use Fabrico pens or bottles of ink.

      Reply
  26. Diane Wiscott says:
    June 28, 2021 at 7:38 am

    Hello I would like to take a “Cat Thread Painting” class from you. I live in San Diego county. Are you going to be teaching in California or near my state in the next year? Thank you, Diane Wiscott

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      June 28, 2021 at 3:47 pm

      Hello Diane, thank you so much for your email. No, sorry, I am in Australia.
      Cheers pam

      Reply
  27. Vivienne Duncan says:
    August 2, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Pam, I am planning on joining the zoom meeting for the jetty quilt. I have the details for the meeting and the zoom login. I don’t know what the timings are for the meeting and I can’t find and email address to ask you for it. I am in NSW and worried that I will miss the meeting due to the time difference

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      August 5, 2021 at 8:08 am

      I will send a reminder next week.

      Reply
  28. Sue Smith says:
    August 17, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    Hi Pam, Iâ€™m doing your Frida class in Adelaide at Quilt Encounter. Is it possible that I do my wall hanging only 36â€ wide. Thatâ€™s all the wall space I have in my sewing room for display. So looking forward to your class. Cheers Sue Smith.

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      August 17, 2022 at 7:00 pm

      Sue, yes that’s fine. you can make it as big or as small as you want.

      Reply
  29. Maryjo Harrell says:
    December 14, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Pam, I found you a few years ago and loved following your blog. Then life got in the way and I’m finally back. I so love your art, your energy, your talent, your sharing, your kindness for us who need help, your ….. the list could go on and on! Just thank you for sharing. I’ve had the Geraldine pattern for years and purchased everything I need to make her BUT… she’s still waiting. Thank you for you for sharing your fabulous talent! Maryjo Harrell, Utah, USA

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      January 2, 2023 at 8:56 am

      Oh, thank you so much for your message, it’s so kind of you.

      Reply
  30. Linda Scheer says:
    October 4, 2023 at 12:15 pm

    Are you doing a trip to India in 2024? If so I would be interested.

    I sent you a personal email and the URL is above.

    Reply
    1. Pam Holland says:
      October 4, 2023 at 5:55 pm

      I sent you an email Linda

      Reply

Leave a Reply