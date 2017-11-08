The colors of Antigua Guatemala.

Down cobblestone streets full of color and noise. The temperature is in the high 70’s and the air is clean.

The streets are full of people, I’m sad to see so many children working on the street selling things. My Pollyanna persona hopes that they go to school later or earlier in the day. Many women still wear traditional dress, and the color combination is astounding. I learn so much about color from just observing.

There is often music in the air and the smell of coffee emanating from the little boutique shops is tantalizing.

That said I’m not diminishing the fact that the wages are very low here and for many people life is hard. I hope you don’t mind my perspective of what I see.

Just walking, fountains and feathers.

The beautiful Chicken buses.

The local market.

Huipils.

A huge warehouse full of surprises. I visit it every day to see what new goodies have arrived from the countryside.

And then there are the churches.