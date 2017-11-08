Blog, capture and create, Chicken bus, craft tours, Jim West Craft Tours, The Textile Journey., Travel Stories
Published on November 8, 2017
Comment 1

The colors of Antigua Guatemala.

written by

Down cobblestone streets full of color and noise. The temperature is in the high 70’s and the air is clean.

The streets are full of people, I’m sad to see so many children working on the street selling things. My Pollyanna persona hopes that they go to school later or earlier in the day.  Many women still wear traditional dress, and the color combination is astounding. I learn so much about color from just observing.

There is often music in the air and the smell of coffee emanating from the little boutique  shops is tantalizing.

That said I’m not diminishing the fact that the wages are very low here and for many people life is hard. I hope you don’t mind my perspective of what I see.

DSC03462

DSC03466P1140914P1140916

DSC03463

 

 

DSC02818

DSC02812

How many workers can you fit in a truck

DSC02820

The door handles always capture my imagination.

 

DSC02819

One heck of a lock.

DSC02836

 

Just walking, fountains and feathers.

DSC02822

The beautiful Chicken buses.

P1180148

The local market.

5Z8A0808

And of course there are the textiles.

DSC02840

Huipils.

 

A huge warehouse full of surprises. I visit it every day to see what new goodies have arrived from the countryside.

5Z8A0812

 

5Z8A0809

 

DSC02835

 

And then there are the churches.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s