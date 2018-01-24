The Adventures of the Amazing Alphabet, creating the “D” for door.

One day I decided to go to the village of Gruddley.

I went to the smallest house in the village. I was told it was Princess Tilly’s house.

I knocked gently.

KNOCK, KNOCK, KNOCK.

“Anyone home?’

No one answered so I walked inside.

“Hello?’

Still no one answered. I tip toed own the passage and I came to a big brown door.

It was known as “D” for door.



I had heard a rumour that at the top of the stairs to the cellar below, lived Mr Darstardly Derwain Aderifski.

No one ever saw him, just his crumply “D” hand scrabbling up and down the door as it Dreee-ee-eked open.