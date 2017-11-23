It’s misty, is it smoke or is it pollution, I don’t really know, but in the cloudless sky the sun shines and throws a mellow hue giving a sense of mystery and blankets all in my sight,

It’s 9.30 am and we’re in a constant stream of traffic, there doesn’t appear to be any designated lanes, just a crush of cars and motor bikes and the sounds of horns in chorus. The sound is constant and with no reprieve.

We pass vehicles packed to capacity with maybe 12 or more people crammed in unusual positions! Who cares about personal space?

Gradually the road clears and for someone who finds it hard to sit still, I put in my trusty earphones and listen to gospel music, relishing the harmony. I’m not religious, but the gospel songs are a memory of childhood and the music we sang with family.

City gives way to countryside and the mist remains, its changed color from amber to white and the trees appear in the distance in ghostly form, layers of shapes and hues.

Our vehicle is very comfortable and we move at a comfortable pace, past the bus full of pilgrims on the Taj express, and the grand tourist buses with sleeping Europeans. We’re on our way to the Taj Mahal.

I’ve been here several times previously. Somehow you need to get everything to work for you, The temperature, the weather, the people and today it all worked well for me.

However, you never forget the first sighting of the Taj Mahal. It takes your breathe away.

When I was eleven, a friend of my Mothers showed me pictures of the Taj Mahal, she had visited as a travel agent and my imagination went wild… I will never forget that afternoon its still very vivid in my mind. How could I imagine that I, a poor shy kid for the suburbs would be able to visit it… Well here I am and I’m going to enjoy every minute.

My companions let me work my magic. The crowds have no though of personal space and I was jostled once too many times, so I just went right up to the barrier and stood in front of the photographic touts and shot the images. Lost in my own imagination… I took just a few minutes and I knew I had captured what I needed.

Our guide Mr Govind gave us a wonderful rendition of the history of the mausoleum.

The water of turquoise, the sky was blue and the colors of the visitors added to the emotion.

So I think I will let the images tell the story.

The light mellowed, it changed as we sat there watching the magic before our eyes.